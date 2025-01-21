Canadian Banks Depart Global Climate Coalition

Bank of Nova Scotia has joined other major Canadian banks in withdrawing from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, marking a significant shift within the global banking sector regarding climate policies.

This decision comes after a trend initiated by six major U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, departing from the coalition.

Despite its withdrawal, Scotiabank has reiterated its commitment to advancing its Climate Transition Plan, remaining aligned with its sustainability goals amid criticism of climate policies from figures like Donald Trump, who returned to the White House on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)