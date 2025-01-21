Left Menu

Trump Declares National Energy Emergency, Reverses Climate Policies

President Trump announced a national energy emergency to maximize U.S. oil and gas production, withdrawing from the Paris climate deal and revoking Biden's green initiatives. These moves signify a major shift in energy policy, aiming to enhance national security and lower consumer prices amid legal challenges from environmental groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:52 IST
Trump Declares National Energy Emergency, Reverses Climate Policies
President Donald Trump

On Monday, President Donald Trump unveiled a comprehensive strategy to amplify U.S. oil and gas production by declaring a national energy emergency. This entails cutting unnecessary regulations and withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, marking a stark departure from former President Joe Biden's climate policies.

Trump criticized wind power while signing an executive order to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. He promised the measures would reduce consumer costs and bolster national security by reloading strategic reserves and exporting U.S. energy globally.

Environmental organizations plan to contest these executive orders, as Trump's policies face opposition from the Democratic National Committee, which labeled them detrimental to working families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025