Trump Declares National Energy Emergency, Reverses Climate Policies

On Monday, President Donald Trump unveiled a comprehensive strategy to amplify U.S. oil and gas production by declaring a national energy emergency. This entails cutting unnecessary regulations and withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, marking a stark departure from former President Joe Biden's climate policies.

Trump criticized wind power while signing an executive order to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. He promised the measures would reduce consumer costs and bolster national security by reloading strategic reserves and exporting U.S. energy globally.

Environmental organizations plan to contest these executive orders, as Trump's policies face opposition from the Democratic National Committee, which labeled them detrimental to working families.

(With inputs from agencies.)