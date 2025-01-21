Trump's Paris Pact Exit: Impact on U.S. Climate Leadership

In a significant decision, President Donald Trump has once again extricated the United States from the Paris climate accord, positioning it alongside Iran, Libya, and Yemen as one of the few nations not part of the 2015 agreement. The Paris pact aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to mitigate severe climate impacts.

Trump's withdrawal reflects skepticism towards climate change, aligning with his agenda to deregulate U.S. oil and gas industries. The executive order was signed amidst supporters at Washington's Capital One Arena, where Trump declared the Paris accord as 'unfair and one-sided.'

The international community watches closely as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains hopeful that U.S. local governments and businesses will continue fostering low-carbon growth. Experts warn that this second U.S. exit could significantly impede global climate initiatives, as the nation is currently a leading oil producer and the second-largest greenhouse gas emitter.

