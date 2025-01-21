Left Menu

Dollar Rebounds Amid Tariff Talks

The dollar rebounded in Asian markets following President Trump's potential tariff proposal on Canada and Mexico. Market reactions were swift, impacting currencies like the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. The dollar also gained against other major currencies amid ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar saw a resurgence in Asian trading as President Trump hinted at potential tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports. The proposal, with suggested rates of 25%, took markets by surprise, sparking a swift reaction in currency valuations.

Trump's comments contradicted earlier positions from officials who had advocated for a more measured approach to new taxation, offering reassurance to trade-sensitive currencies. Following the announcement, market strategist Shoki Omori highlighted the unexpectedness of Trump's tariff focus, initially thought to target China with more gradual measures.

The market reacted with a significant recovery for the dollar, climbing against the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. The dollar index surged, reversing losses from earlier in the week, while the euro and yen experienced declines amid expectations of upcoming economic policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

