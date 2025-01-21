Dollar Rebounds Amid Tariff Talks
The dollar rebounded in Asian markets following President Trump's potential tariff proposal on Canada and Mexico. Market reactions were swift, impacting currencies like the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. The dollar also gained against other major currencies amid ongoing trade tensions.
The dollar saw a resurgence in Asian trading as President Trump hinted at potential tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports. The proposal, with suggested rates of 25%, took markets by surprise, sparking a swift reaction in currency valuations.
Trump's comments contradicted earlier positions from officials who had advocated for a more measured approach to new taxation, offering reassurance to trade-sensitive currencies. Following the announcement, market strategist Shoki Omori highlighted the unexpectedness of Trump's tariff focus, initially thought to target China with more gradual measures.
The market reacted with a significant recovery for the dollar, climbing against the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. The dollar index surged, reversing losses from earlier in the week, while the euro and yen experienced declines amid expectations of upcoming economic policy shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution
China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges
Markets Jitter as Political Changes Loom and Economic Data Awaits
Dollar On Edge As Market Awaits Crucial U.S. Economic Data
Markets Brace for Turbulent Week Amid Political and Economic Uncertainty