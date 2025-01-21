Left Menu

Trump's Energy Agenda: A Strategic Shift

President Donald Trump has unveiled a new energy policy, marking a drastic turn from the previous administration. The plan includes declaring a national energy emergency, boosting fossil fuel production, and pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, sparking criticism from environmental groups and political opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:53 IST
Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a new plan focused on maximizing U.S. oil and gas production, signaling a stark departure from the former administration's energy policy. The agenda includes declaring a national energy emergency, easing regulations, and withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

Trump maintains the moves will revitalize America as a manufacturing powerhouse, leveraging the country's vast oil and gas resources to enhance national security and reduce consumer prices. However, environmental groups promise to challenge these executive orders in court.

The focus on fossil fuels undermines previous commitments to clean energy, including electric vehicles and wind power, which the Biden administration championed as essential to reducing carbon emissions. Critics, including the Democratic National Committee, have lambasted the plan as harmful to working families and detrimental to the nation's environmental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

