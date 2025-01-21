Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Police Clash with Naxals: Major Encounter Unfolds

In a significant operation on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, Chhattisgarh police killed 14 Naxals, including a high-profile member. The encounter continues, with authorities anticipating further developments. Recently, security forces faced multiple attacks by Naxals, resulting in injuries to several personnel. Efforts to curb Naxal activities persist, with notable arrests and weapon recoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Chhattisgarh Police reported a significant encounter at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, resulting in the death of 14 Naxals. Among those killed was a high-ranking member of the Naxal group, known for having a bounty of 1 crore rupees.

The situation remains dynamic, as the encounter continues with further details yet to emerge. Just last week, two incidents resulted in injuries to security forces when Naxals detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Narayanpur and Bijapur districts. These incidents targeted Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

In addition, five Naxalites, including two women, were killed in a prior encounter in Bijapur. Authorities recovered a stash of weapons and explosives from the site. Speaking on recent operations, IG Bastar P Sundarraj reaffirmed the efforts to combat Naxalism, emphasizing progress in counter-Naxal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

