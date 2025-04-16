A New Dawn for Bastar: Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Naxalism

In a fervent declaration, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has reaffirmed his government's steadfast commitment to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Addressing a strategic meeting in Bastar, he portrayed the once-backward region as poised on the brink of a new era, embodying the aspirations of a progressive India.

Held at the Bastar district collectorate in Jagdalpur, the meeting aimed to review ongoing developmental initiatives. The chief minister praised the collaborative efforts with the central government and security forces in their strenuous campaign against Naxalism. Recent successes include neutralizing 140 Maoists this year, with 123 in Bastar alone.

Sai outlined ambitious plans for Bastar's future, focusing on industrialization, infrastructure improvements, and seamless connectivity. With nearly full electrification achieved in several districts, the ongoing efforts aim at bridging connectivity gaps with enhanced mobile networks, thus integrating Bastar into the nation's developmental stream.

(With inputs from agencies.)