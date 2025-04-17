Left Menu

CRPF's Resolute Stand Against Naxalism: Amit Shah's Bold Promise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Naxalism will be eradicated from India by March 31, 2026, with the CAPF and CRPF playing crucial roles. Speaking at the CRPF's 86th Raising Day in Neemuch, Shah emphasized the significance of the CRPF, especially its CoBRA unit, in combating this menace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neemuch | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:50 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a bold declaration on Thursday, asserting that Naxalism will be eradicated in India by March 31, 2026. Key forces in this initiative will be the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), with special emphasis on the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit.

Shah's statement came during his address at the Central Reserve Police Force's 86th Raising Day ceremony held in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. The event marked a significant recognition of the CRPF's historical contributions, from the integration of princely states to contemporary roles in internal security and international peacekeeping missions.

The celebrations also paid homage to the enduring legacy of the CRPF, established originally as the 'Crown Representative Police' in 1939, and its evolution into a formidable force by the time of its official rechristening in 1949 by Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The ceremony underscored the CRPF's diverse roles, including counter-insurgency, terrorism operations, VIP security, and disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

