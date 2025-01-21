Left Menu

Major Blow to Naxalism: 16 Insurgents Killed in Joint Operation

In a significant encounter near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, security forces have killed 16 Naxals, including a key Central Committee member. The operation, praised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marks a strategic triumph in the ongoing fight against Naxalism in India, with numerous weapons seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:41 IST
Representative Image. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intensive operation by security forces has led to the elimination of 16 Naxal insurgents in Gariaband district near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, as confirmed by Inspector General Amresh Mishra. Among the deceased was a central figure, Jairam, a member of the Naxalite Central Committee, carrying a bounty of one crore rupees on his head.

The operation engaged multiple forces, including the Gariaband Operation Group E30, Cobra 207, CRPF 65 and 211 Battalions, and SOG Nuapada, resulting in the recovery of a significant cache of weapons such as AK-47s and automatic rifles. Security officials described this as a major setback to the Naxalite Movement in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the operation, labeling it a "mighty blow" to insurgency and emphasizing the success of collaborative efforts against Naxalism. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and MP Supriya Sule echoed this sentiment, highlighting the operation's significance in the broader national security context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

