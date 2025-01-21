Left Menu

European Markets Steady Amid Mixed Signals from Trump

European markets showed little movement due to mixed sector performance. Financial shares rose due to positive net inflows at abrdn, while healthcare also saw gains. However, automotive and wind power sectors faced struggles as President Trump delayed tariff impositions and altered U.S. energy policies.

Updated: 21-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:13 IST
European markets traded flat on Tuesday amid varied sector influences, with healthcare and financial services offsetting broader losses sparked by uncertainty over President Trump's tariff discussions.

The STOXX 600 index remained stable at 524.15 points, buoyed by a 7.7% increase in abrdn, propelling financial services up by 0.4% following its positive net inflows report.

Healthcare saw a 0.4% rise led by Novo Nordisk's 1.5% gain. Meanwhile, automakers and wind power stocks declined after Trump postponed implementing tariffs and revoked policies supporting electric vehicles and offshore wind energy development.

