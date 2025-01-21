European Markets Steady Amid Mixed Signals from Trump

European markets traded flat on Tuesday amid varied sector influences, with healthcare and financial services offsetting broader losses sparked by uncertainty over President Trump's tariff discussions.

The STOXX 600 index remained stable at 524.15 points, buoyed by a 7.7% increase in abrdn, propelling financial services up by 0.4% following its positive net inflows report.

Healthcare saw a 0.4% rise led by Novo Nordisk's 1.5% gain. Meanwhile, automakers and wind power stocks declined after Trump postponed implementing tariffs and revoked policies supporting electric vehicles and offshore wind energy development.

