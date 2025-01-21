Tiwari Criticizes Political 'Fakery' Amid Delhi Elections

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has launched a fierce critique on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the parties of political deception during elections. Tiwari claims that the BJP espouses a counterfeit religious narrative, creating challenges not just for themselves but also for the AAP.

He specifically criticized AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misrepresenting the Ramayan. According to Tiwari, Kejriwal appears to be drafting an alternative version of this sacred text. Tiwari remarked, "During elections, the BJP transforms into what he calls 'fake' representations of different religions, causing problems for both BJP and AAP."

In response, Kejriwal, addressing the slum communities of Vishwas Nagar, had likened the BJP to the mythical 'golden deer' from Ramayan, cautioning residents against the BJP's supposed deceptions. His comparisons have drawn criticism from Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, who accused Kejriwal of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting Ramcharitmanas.

(With inputs from agencies.)