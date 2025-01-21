Left Menu

Aramco CEO Sees Optimistic Oil Market

Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, expressed confidence in the current state of the oil market, forecasting an increase of 1.3 million barrels per day. His remarks came during the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he addressed potential impacts of recent U.S. energy policies.

Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:49 IST
Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser expressed optimism about the oil market's trajectory, anticipating an additional 1.3 million barrels daily this year. He made these remarks on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Nasser was responding to inquiries from Reuters regarding potential effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's energy policies. He indicated that these decisions might result in increased hydrocarbon output.

Despite these uncertainties, Nasser maintained a positive outlook, emphasizing that the market remains robust and healthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

