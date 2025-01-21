Aramco CEO Sees Optimistic Oil Market

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser expressed optimism about the oil market's trajectory, anticipating an additional 1.3 million barrels daily this year. He made these remarks on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Nasser was responding to inquiries from Reuters regarding potential effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's energy policies. He indicated that these decisions might result in increased hydrocarbon output.

Despite these uncertainties, Nasser maintained a positive outlook, emphasizing that the market remains robust and healthy.

