Trump's Fiery Rhetoric Amid Yemen's Uprising

In a strong display of language and military might, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed the complete annihilation of Yemen's Houthi rebels amid ongoing U.S. airstrikes on territories they control. The strikes, which have targeted the rebel-held capital of Sanaa and their stronghold of Saada, underscore the intensifying conflict in the region.

Trump's comments on his Truth Social platform lambasted the Houthis as "barbarians" and warned of their impending destruction. He further criticized Iran's alleged support of the rebels, despite the Iranian government repeatedly denying such claims. Trump reiterated that Iran should halt the provision of military support to avoid escalating the conflict.

The conflict has drawn broader attention to the tumultuous situation in Yemen, with recent U.N. statements reflecting grave concerns for humanitarian conditions. The Houthi rebellion has been accused of exacerbating the crisis, including unauthorized seizure of aid and the detention of aid workers under their control.

