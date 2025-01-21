NTPC Partners with Sri Lanka for Major Solar Project

In a significant advancement for clean energy, state-owned NTPC announced on Tuesday its collaboration with Ceylon Electricity Board to develop a 50 MW solar project in Sri Lanka. The joint venture, Trincomalee Power Company Limited, will see the solar facility established at Sampoor in Trincomalee.

This strategic project is set to diversify Sri Lanka's energy sources, enhancing its capacity for renewable energy and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels. After thorough discussions with Sri Lankan stakeholders, the tariff for the project has been fixed at 5.97 US cents per unit, potentially expanding to 120 MW.

As India's foremost power generation company operating under the Ministry of Power, NTPC's initiative reflects a substantial move towards sustainable energy practices and strengthens regional ties.

