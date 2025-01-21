Left Menu

NTPC Partners with Sri Lanka for Major Solar Project

State-owned NTPC partners with Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board to establish a 50 MW solar project in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. Named Trincomalee Power Company Limited, the joint venture aims to diversify the country's energy mix by reducing dependence on fossil fuels with a set tariff of 5.97 US cents per unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for clean energy, state-owned NTPC announced on Tuesday its collaboration with Ceylon Electricity Board to develop a 50 MW solar project in Sri Lanka. The joint venture, Trincomalee Power Company Limited, will see the solar facility established at Sampoor in Trincomalee.

This strategic project is set to diversify Sri Lanka's energy sources, enhancing its capacity for renewable energy and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels. After thorough discussions with Sri Lankan stakeholders, the tariff for the project has been fixed at 5.97 US cents per unit, potentially expanding to 120 MW.

As India's foremost power generation company operating under the Ministry of Power, NTPC's initiative reflects a substantial move towards sustainable energy practices and strengthens regional ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

