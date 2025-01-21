Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Congress MP Amid Communal Disharmony Charges
The Supreme Court has provided temporary protection against coercive action for Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, charged with promoting communal disharmony through a social media post. The court has issued a notice to the state of Gujarat on Pratapgarhi's plea challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision to not quash the FIR.
The Supreme Court took a significant step on Tuesday, granting interim protection from coercive measures to Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi. This move comes as Pratapgarhi faces accusations of inciting communal disharmony through a video posted on social media.
Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan have sought a response from the Gujarat state government and others, following Pratapgarhi's plea challenging a Gujarat High Court order that refused to dismiss the FIR lodged against him. The plea comes amid concerns about freedom of expression and legal processes.
The controversy dates back to January 3, when a Jamnagar resident filed a complaint claiming Pratapgarhi's post was provocative and detrimental to national integrity. Despite his argument that the poem's message is one of love, the Gujarat High Court insisted on further investigation, leading to his appeal to the Supreme Court.
