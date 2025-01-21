Left Menu

Unveiling Market Misconduct: Sebi's Firm Stance on IPO Misuse

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch identifies significant misuse of IPO funds. Addressing investment bankers, she highlights firms using fraudulent practices like 'pump and dump' strategies. Emphasizing compliance, she highlights Sebi's technological advancements for better governance, urging companies to adopt ethical standards. Younger generations are moving towards transparency, inspired by evolving oversight mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive stance, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch shed light on significant misuse of funds raised by certain companies through initial public offerings (IPOs). Speaking at an Association of Investment Bankers' of India event, she flagged the worrisome trend and urged investment bankers to refrain from facilitating market entry for such entities.

Buch criticized 'pump and dump' strategies employed by firms, underlining that such practices hinder investor trust. She urged bankers to scrutinize dubious companies and avoid promoting those paying high fees without genuine business operations. The surge in IPO subscriptions often leads to inflated stock prices, benefiting promoters monetarily through quick share sales.

Highlighting Sebi's technological advancements, Buch explained the deployment of AI tools to expedite IPO documentation processing. These tools ensure comprehensive adherence to compliance standards and flag discrepancies, facilitating stricter market oversight. Buch remains optimistic about India's progression towards improved governance, driven by evolving regulations and proactive young company promoters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

