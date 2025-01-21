4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck the South West Khasi Hills region in Meghalaya on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology reported. The seismic activity was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers, pinpointed at latitude 25.34 N and longitude 91.17 E.

The earthquake's occurrence was shared via a post by the National Center for Seismology on social media platform X, stating, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 21/01/2025 12:34:02 IST, Lat: 25.34 N, Long: 91.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: South West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya."

As the community braces for potential aftershocks, officials are closely monitoring the region to provide more information and ensure public safety. Residents in nearby areas have been advised to remain vigilant as additional details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)