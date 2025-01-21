Daring Dawn Raid: Four Criminals Killed in UP Shootout

In the early hours of Tuesday, law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district engaged in a deadly encounter that left four armed criminals dead. Weapons, including automatic firearms and live ammunition, were recovered following the shootout, according to a senior police official.

The incident occurred near the UP-Haryana border, in the village of Ud Pur, Jhinjhana area. Information had been received about a gang allegedly planning a crime, prompting a Special Task Force (STF) to intercept a vehicle traveling from Haryana. Upon being stopped, those inside the car reportedly opened fire, injuring an STF officer.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, all four miscreants in the car were reportedly shot dead by the STF. The police confirmed the recovery of various weapons and the apprehension of a vehicle involved. Further investigations identified three out of the four deceased as Arshad, Manjeet, and Satish, all of whom had criminal records.

