Dramatic Shootout in Bhubaneswar Leads to Arrest of Notorious Drug Peddler

A drug peddler named Sheikh Jamsed was arrested after a shootout with police in Bhubaneswar. Wanted for peddling brown sugar, Jamsed opened fire on officers before being shot in the leg and apprehended. Police seized drugs and a pistol from him, and his condition is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic encounter unfolded in Bhubaneswar as police clashed with an alleged drug peddler, resulting in his arrest.

The suspect, Sheikh Jamsed, was injured during a shootout with officers in the Khandagiri area, where authorities confiscated brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh.

Jamsed, previously detained in multiple drug-related cases, now awaits further legal proceedings as he recovers in a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

