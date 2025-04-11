Dramatic Shootout in Bhubaneswar Leads to Arrest of Notorious Drug Peddler
A drug peddler named Sheikh Jamsed was arrested after a shootout with police in Bhubaneswar. Wanted for peddling brown sugar, Jamsed opened fire on officers before being shot in the leg and apprehended. Police seized drugs and a pistol from him, and his condition is stable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic encounter unfolded in Bhubaneswar as police clashed with an alleged drug peddler, resulting in his arrest.
The suspect, Sheikh Jamsed, was injured during a shootout with officers in the Khandagiri area, where authorities confiscated brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh.
Jamsed, previously detained in multiple drug-related cases, now awaits further legal proceedings as he recovers in a local hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Seizure: Andaman Police Foil Massive Meth Trafficking Attempt
Major Cash Seizure: ED Uncovers Bribery Scheme in Bihar
Bihar Government Cracks Down: Sacking and Seizure Amid Money Laundering Probe
Excise Bust: Illegal Drug Seizure in Pala
Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Airport Foils Smuggling Attempt