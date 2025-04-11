Dramatic Shootout in Bhubaneswar Leads to Arrest of Notorious Drug Peddler

A dramatic encounter unfolded in Bhubaneswar as police clashed with an alleged drug peddler, resulting in his arrest.

The suspect, Sheikh Jamsed, was injured during a shootout with officers in the Khandagiri area, where authorities confiscated brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh.

Jamsed, previously detained in multiple drug-related cases, now awaits further legal proceedings as he recovers in a local hospital.

