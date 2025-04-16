Daring Rescue: American Pastor Freed in Dramatic South African Shootout

An American pastor, Josh Sullivan, has been safely rescued by South African police following a daring operation that resulted in the deaths of three suspects.

Kidnapped while leading a prayer service in Gqeberha, Sullivan was found inside a vehicle unharmed, despite a high-intensity shootout.

The incident underscores the severe crime climate in South Africa, driven by poverty, inequality, and the proliferation of criminal gangs and illegal firearms.

(With inputs from agencies.)