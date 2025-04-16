Daring Rescue: American Pastor Freed in Dramatic South African Shootout
American pastor Josh Sullivan was rescued by South African police after being kidnapped during a prayer service in Gqeberha. The operation involved a deadly shootout resulting in the death of three suspects. Sullivan was found unharmed and is recovering well, highlighting South Africa's crime challenges.
An American pastor, Josh Sullivan, has been safely rescued by South African police following a daring operation that resulted in the deaths of three suspects.
Kidnapped while leading a prayer service in Gqeberha, Sullivan was found inside a vehicle unharmed, despite a high-intensity shootout.
The incident underscores the severe crime climate in South Africa, driven by poverty, inequality, and the proliferation of criminal gangs and illegal firearms.
