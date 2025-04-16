Left Menu

Daring Rescue: American Pastor Freed in Dramatic South African Shootout

American pastor Josh Sullivan was rescued by South African police after being kidnapped during a prayer service in Gqeberha. The operation involved a deadly shootout resulting in the death of three suspects. Sullivan was found unharmed and is recovering well, highlighting South Africa's crime challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:18 IST
  • South Africa

An American pastor, Josh Sullivan, has been safely rescued by South African police following a daring operation that resulted in the deaths of three suspects.

Kidnapped while leading a prayer service in Gqeberha, Sullivan was found inside a vehicle unharmed, despite a high-intensity shootout.

The incident underscores the severe crime climate in South Africa, driven by poverty, inequality, and the proliferation of criminal gangs and illegal firearms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

