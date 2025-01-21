Left Menu

Punjab Agri Minister Enforces Biweekly Reporting for Transparent Farming Initiatives

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian mandates biweekly progress reports from chief agriculture officers to monitor farm schemes effectively. The initiative aims at enhancing transparency and accountability, ensuring quality agriculture inputs, and promoting better farmer support across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:18 IST
In an effort to bolster efficiency and oversight, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has instructed chief agriculture officers to submit biweekly progress reports. This measure is set to ensure the thorough monitoring of centrally and state-sponsored farm schemes.

A review of current agricultural initiatives in Punjab highlighted the importance of regular evaluations. Khuddian stressed the need for these reports to identify and address challenges, enhancing transparency and accountability across the agriculture sector.

Under the new quality control initiative, sampling targets have been set for seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers. Significant progress has been made, although some samples failed to meet quality standards. Legal action has been initiated against non-compliant dealers, as the state government aims to improve agricultural support and outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

