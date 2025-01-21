Mahakumbh 2025: A Grand Celebration of Spiritual Unity and Indianness

As the Mahakumbh 2025 continues to dazzle with its grand display of spirituality, spiritual leader Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, lauded it as 'the grandest celebration of Indianness'. Describing it as a resurgence of Sanatan Dharma, he praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts to elevate this iconic festival.

Chidanand Saraswati emphasized the unparalleled significance of Mahakumbh for followers of Sanatan Dharma. He noted that it is not merely a festival for a select group, but a collective celebration that has transformed the holy Sangam into a vast congregation of believers. Having attended since 1971, Saraswati expressed admiration for the arrangements at Prayagraj this year.

He commended CM Yogi Adityanath for his dedication in organizing the monumental event, acknowledging the spiritual magnetism that has drawn devotees and tourists from across the globe. Saraswati highlighted the festival's unifying message, showcasing Sanatan Dharma's harmony beyond cultural and linguistic boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)