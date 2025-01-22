Left Menu

Mixed Signals: Trump's Tariff Talk Spurs Market Reactions

World stocks rose on Tuesday, with the dollar gaining following mixed messages from Donald Trump's White House on tariffs. The mixed signals led to market fluctuations, impacting the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. The MSCI index climbed, and U.S. shares generally rose, reflecting relief over the lack of comprehensive tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 03:03 IST
Mixed Signals: Trump's Tariff Talk Spurs Market Reactions
stocks

World stocks saw an uptick on Tuesday as the dollar rebounded after a downturn. This shift followed mixed messaging from Donald Trump, who has returned to the White House and hinted at potential tariffs, stirring market reactions.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso were particularly affected by Trump's indication of possible 25% tariffs on neighboring countries come February. Despite this, some investors expressed relief that a broader tariff sweep was not immediately announced, which assisted in stabilizing the 10-year Treasury bond yield.

The MSCI index for world stocks increased by 0.7%, with U.S. stock indices like the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all posting gains. Observers noted that while European shares showed restraint, Asian markets experienced modest growth, possibly relieved by the EU and China's current exemption from tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025