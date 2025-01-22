Mixed Signals: Trump's Tariff Talk Spurs Market Reactions

World stocks saw an uptick on Tuesday as the dollar rebounded after a downturn. This shift followed mixed messaging from Donald Trump, who has returned to the White House and hinted at potential tariffs, stirring market reactions.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso were particularly affected by Trump's indication of possible 25% tariffs on neighboring countries come February. Despite this, some investors expressed relief that a broader tariff sweep was not immediately announced, which assisted in stabilizing the 10-year Treasury bond yield.

The MSCI index for world stocks increased by 0.7%, with U.S. stock indices like the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all posting gains. Observers noted that while European shares showed restraint, Asian markets experienced modest growth, possibly relieved by the EU and China's current exemption from tariffs.

