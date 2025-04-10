Tech Investors Eye Greenland for Libertarian Utopia Amid U.S. Expansionism

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to acquire Greenland, with some tech investors in Silicon Valley considering the island for a libertarian 'freedom city.' Reuters reports that these discussions are at an early stage and involve Ken Howery, Trump's nominee for Ambassador to Denmark, although he has not publicly commented.

Howery, co-founder of a venture-capital firm with Peter Thiel, underscores the growing influence of tech magnates in shaping policies. The aim is to create a hub with minimal regulation, focusing on innovations like AI and space launches. However, this expansionist ambition faces protests from Greenland's residents and political disapproval from Denmark.

This proposal highlights a Silicon Valley trend to establish low-regulation cities worldwide. Supporters, including Thiel and partners, view Greenland as a potential new frontier for innovation, reviving an American 'Manifest Destiny' mentality. Despite tech enthusiasm, complex geopolitics challenge this vision amid U.S.-Denmark negotiations.

