Security Lapses: Shocking Intrusion at Saif Ali Khan's Residence

In a shocking breach of security, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai apartment. The suspect, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, allegedly entered the building by scaling the compound wall after finding the security guards asleep.

The Mumbai police meticulously recreated the crime scene at the Satguru Sharan building in the Bandra area, where Khan resides. The attack occurred early on January 16, causing multiple stab wounds to the actor, necessitating emergency surgery. Thankfully, Khan has since been released from the Lilavati Hospital and is recovering at home.

The police arrested Fakir, who had been residing in Mumbai for over five months performing odd jobs. He was taken into custody in Thane and remains in police lockup. Investigators are focusing on the significant security lapses and lack of surveillance in the building as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)