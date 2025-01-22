Left Menu

Security Lapses: Shocking Intrusion at Saif Ali Khan's Residence

A Bangladeshi national, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was arrested for attacking actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai residence. The assailant bypassed security by scaling walls while guards slept. Khan was stabbed repeatedly, underwent emergency surgery, and returned home. Police are intensifying investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:01 IST
Security Lapses: Shocking Intrusion at Saif Ali Khan's Residence
Attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking breach of security, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai apartment. The suspect, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, allegedly entered the building by scaling the compound wall after finding the security guards asleep.

The Mumbai police meticulously recreated the crime scene at the Satguru Sharan building in the Bandra area, where Khan resides. The attack occurred early on January 16, causing multiple stab wounds to the actor, necessitating emergency surgery. Thankfully, Khan has since been released from the Lilavati Hospital and is recovering at home.

The police arrested Fakir, who had been residing in Mumbai for over five months performing odd jobs. He was taken into custody in Thane and remains in police lockup. Investigators are focusing on the significant security lapses and lack of surveillance in the building as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025