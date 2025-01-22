Left Menu

ISKCON Unveils Eco-Friendly Mega Kitchen to Feed Devotees at Maha Kumbh

ISKCON, collaborating with the Adani Group, launches a mega kitchen in Prayagraj to serve over one lakh devotees daily during Maha Kumbh Mela. The initiative features eco-friendly technology and aims to enhance pilgrims' experiences with nourishing meals prepared at two massive kitchens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:59 IST
ISKCON Unveils Eco-Friendly Mega Kitchen to Feed Devotees at Maha Kumbh
ISKCON Mega kitchen at Mahakumbh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
ISKCON, in a partnership with the Adani Group, has introduced a state-of-the-art mega kitchen to serve over one lakh devotees daily during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This initiative aims to ensure that the millions visiting the sacred Sangam for spiritual purification receive sufficient nourishment.

Operating across 20 locations, ISKCON's massive kitchens boast innovative infrastructure, including railway track-like systems and cranes for handling large cooking utensils. The two expansive facilities can prepare meals for 50,000 individuals on regular days, ramping up to cater to up to one lakh people on peak bathing days.

Noteworthy for its eco-friendly design, the kitchen's traditional stoves, outfitted with special chimneys, ensure a smog-free environment. Named after sacred rivers and deities, these stoves bring a spiritual dimension to its operations. ISKCON emphasizes that its mission extends beyond providing food, offering 'Prasad' prepared with devotion by dedicated volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

