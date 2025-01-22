Kevin O'Leary Eyes TikTok Deal Amid Legal Hurdles
Canadian investor Kevin O'Leary remains keen on pursuing a deal with TikTok but acknowledges that current legal frameworks render such a venture unfeasible. This revelation came during an interview with CNBC, emphasizing the regulatory barriers in place that hinder his investment ambitions.
This development underscores the increasing regulatory scrutiny surrounding TikTok, further complicating business engagements with the popular platform.
