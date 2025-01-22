Left Menu

Kevin O'Leary Eyes TikTok Deal Amid Legal Hurdles

Canadian investor Kevin O'Leary remains keen on pursuing a deal with TikTok but acknowledges that current legal frameworks render such a venture unfeasible. This revelation came during an interview with CNBC, emphasizing the regulatory barriers in place that hinder his investment ambitions.

