Trump Administration Faces Legal Hurdles Over Venezuelan Migrant Deportations

Officials from the Trump administration are defending the decision to deport Venezuelan migrants under extraordinary war powers, despite a judge's block and Venezuela's denial of the deportees' alleged gang affiliations. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the need to protect American citizens as justification for the actions taken.

The deportation, involving 137 migrants to El Salvador, was based on claims they were part of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. Venezuela refuted these claims, stating none were gang members. The U.S. invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the deportations, citing violent crimes and ties to Venezuela's government, a point disputed by legal scholars and advocates.

The situation has intensified tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary. A federal judge is investigating the administration's compliance with a block on the deportations, raising concerns of a constitutional crisis. The administration remains firm on prioritizing national security threats, targeting those deemed most dangerous.

(With inputs from agencies.)