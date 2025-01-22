Stocks Plunge as Tariff Threats Loom Large

On Wednesday, stock markets in China and Hong Kong saw significant declines following a statement from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding potential new tariffs on Chinese imports, signaling the end of a brief market reprieve.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 0.9% by midday, edging towards its most significant single-day retreat in nearly two weeks, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 1.3%, pulling back from a one-month high.

The yuan weakened slightly by 0.2%, despite being fixed at a two-month high by the central bank. Trump suggested the potential imposition of a 10% tariff on Chinese goods in response to ongoing fentanyl shipments from China to the U.S. Although initial announcements were withheld, Trump maintains the option of leveraging tariffs for political gains, foretold a turbulent negotiation process.

