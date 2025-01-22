Essar Renewables Powers Maharashtra's Green Mobility Future

Essar Renewables has announced a significant partnership with the Maharashtra government, agreeing to develop 2GW of renewable energy projects, worth Rs 8,000 crore. This move is aimed at boosting the state's green energy transition and economic growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, outlines Essar's plans to invest heavily in renewable energy to support green mobility initiatives, specifically the Electric Vehicle truck charging network of Blue Energy Motors and Greenline.

Beginning in the fiscal year 2026-27, these projects promise direct employment for over 2,000 people while aligning with Essar's vision to exceed 8GW of renewable capacity in five years, positioning India as a leader in the green economy.

