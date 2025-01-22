Kerala CM Endorses Maniyar Hydro Project Extension

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced his support for extending the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract of the Maniyar Small Hydro Electric Project. Speaking in the state Assembly on Wednesday, Vijayan dismissed claims of internal opposition within the government.

Highlighting Kerala's top ranking in ease of doing business, the CM argued the necessity of such contracts for the state's industrial growth. Vijayan countered opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala's criticism, stressing that self-sufficient captive power units align with governmental policies.

He rejected differences between the industries and electricity departments over the contract's extension. The continuation of the contract with Carborundum Universal Limited is crucial for fulfilling local industrial power requirements, he added.

