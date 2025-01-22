Kavitha Kalvakuntla Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Constitution Preservation

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Member of Legislative Council, Kavitha Kalvakuntla, criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, stating that merely stating 'Samividhan Bachao' isn't sufficient to preserve the Constitution. She accused the Congress party in Telangana of attacking BRS offices and failing to implement existing policies.

Kavitha highlighted issues such as the non-implementation of a 42% reservation for backward classes and alleged that Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, encourages defection from BRS to Congress. She urged Rahul Gandhi to address these matters during his visit to Hyderabad.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also criticized Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Congress has a history of undermining the Constitution. He defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as upholding constitutional integrity and challenged Gandhi to address past promises to the Telangana public.

