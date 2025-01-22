Kavitha Kalvakuntla Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Constitution Preservation
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC, Kavitha Kalvakuntla, criticized Rahul Gandhi, arguing that preserving the constitution requires action, not rhetoric. She accused Telangana's Congress of political attacks and urged Gandhi to respond to the situation. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy echoed similar criticism, claiming Congress has undermined constitutional values.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Rashtra Samithi Member of Legislative Council, Kavitha Kalvakuntla, criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, stating that merely stating 'Samividhan Bachao' isn't sufficient to preserve the Constitution. She accused the Congress party in Telangana of attacking BRS offices and failing to implement existing policies.
Kavitha highlighted issues such as the non-implementation of a 42% reservation for backward classes and alleged that Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, encourages defection from BRS to Congress. She urged Rahul Gandhi to address these matters during his visit to Hyderabad.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also criticized Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Congress has a history of undermining the Constitution. He defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as upholding constitutional integrity and challenged Gandhi to address past promises to the Telangana public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raja Krishnamoorthi Brings Bhagavad-Gita to Congress Prayer Service
Historic Milestone: Congressman Subramanyam's Unique Oath Ceremony
Historic Oath: Suhash Subramanyam's Milestone in U.S. Congress
Formula E race case: Telangana HC refuses to quash FIR against BRS leader KT Rama Rao.
Owaisi Criticizes BRS Leader Amidst Formula-E Corruption Probe