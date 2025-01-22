Special Trains to Ease Thaipoosam Pilgrim Rush

The Indian Railways has announced the operation of special trains between Madurai Junction and Palani to accommodate the influx of devotees attending the Thaipoosam festival at the renowned Palani temple. Scheduled for February 11 and 12, 2025, this annual festival draws thousands who come to honor the deity Lord Murugan.

According to the railway officials, Train No. 06722 Madurai Junction - Palani Unreserved Special will leave Madurai Junction at 8:45 am, with its arrival at Palani set for 11:30 am on both festival days. In the opposite direction, Train No. 06721 will depart Palani at 3:00 pm to deliver passengers back to Madurai by 5:00 pm. Stops will include Sholavandan, Kodaikkanal Road, Ambaturai, Dindigul, and Ottanchatram along the route.

Thaipoosam is observed on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Thai and celebrates the victory of good over evil. Devotees gather at the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, a significant site among Lord Murugan's 'Arupadai Veedu' in Tamil Nadu. Attendees will climb Palani's Sivagiri Hill to reach the temple, known for its deity statue crafted and sanctified by Sage Bogar.

