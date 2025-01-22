Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Clarity in Christian Burial Case in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court has asked Chhattisgarh to supply details of an alternative burial area for Christians as it reserves a verdict on a plea concerning the burial of a Christian man in his native village. The court urges parties to find an expedient resolution to this pressing issue.

The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sought detailed information from the Chhattisgarh government concerning an alternative designated area for the burial of Christians, as it turns its focus on a plea requesting the burial of a Christian man in his ancestral village.

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathana and Satish Chandra Sharma expressed the court's anticipation for a prompt resolution, highlighting a sense of urgency since the deceased's body has remained in a mortuary since January 7.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta conveyed the existence of a designated burial area for Christians approximately twenty kilometers away from the concerned village, arguing that burial within the village could incite public disorder. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Colin Gonzalves, representing the petitioners, charged the state's assertions as discriminatory, emphasizing local pre-existing Christian graves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

