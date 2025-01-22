Firefighters Tackle Rey City Gas Site Blaze
A fire at a liquefied gas site in Rey City, south of Tehran, was brought under control by firefighters, as reported by SHANA. No casualties were reported. The incident occurred at a gas storage depot, not an oil facility. Details on the cause are yet to be disclosed.
Firefighters in Rey City, located just 11 kilometers south of Tehran, have successfully contained a fire that erupted at a liquefied gas storage site. SHANA, the Ministry of Oil's news outlet, confirmed the situation, stating that the blaze resulted in no casualties.
According to Keramat Veiskarami, CEO of Iran's National Petroleum Products Distribution Company, the incident specifically took place at one of the liquefied gas depots in the storage facility, clarifying initial reports that suggested it might have been at an oil facility.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities promising to release more information as details become available. The rapid response highlights the efficiency of emergency services in managing potentially hazardous situations.
