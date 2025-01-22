Left Menu

Firefighters Tackle Rey City Gas Site Blaze

A fire at a liquefied gas site in Rey City, south of Tehran, was brought under control by firefighters, as reported by SHANA. No casualties were reported. The incident occurred at a gas storage depot, not an oil facility. Details on the cause are yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:36 IST
Firefighters Tackle Rey City Gas Site Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters in Rey City, located just 11 kilometers south of Tehran, have successfully contained a fire that erupted at a liquefied gas storage site. SHANA, the Ministry of Oil's news outlet, confirmed the situation, stating that the blaze resulted in no casualties.

According to Keramat Veiskarami, CEO of Iran's National Petroleum Products Distribution Company, the incident specifically took place at one of the liquefied gas depots in the storage facility, clarifying initial reports that suggested it might have been at an oil facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities promising to release more information as details become available. The rapid response highlights the efficiency of emergency services in managing potentially hazardous situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025