Punjab Political Turmoil: Call for High Court Judge Inquiry into Police Thrashing Incident
Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded a judicial inquiry into an incident where an Army Colonel and his son were allegedly assaulted by state police. Bajwa criticized the state's handling, while the victim's family has sought a CBI probe, rejecting the state-appointed executive magistrate’s investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded an inquiry led by a sitting or retired high court judge into the alleged assault on an Army Colonel and his son by state police.
The incident, which involved 12 police officials allegedly thrashing Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son over a parking dispute, has sparked outrage. Bajwa, ahead of the Punjab Assembly's budget session, stressed the need for accountability, stating that erring officials should be arrested and dismissed.
The Colonel's family, dissatisfied with the ongoing executive magistrate-led probe, met the Punjab Governor, seeking a CBI investigation. In response, the state suspended the 12 police officials involved and launched departmental inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Colonel
- police
- assault
- Partap Singh Bajwa
- inquiry
- judicial
- high court
- Bhagwant Mann
- CBI
ALSO READ
Odisha: NHRC team begins inquiry into Nepalese student's death at KIIT varsity
Gurugram Police Bust Cyber Fraud Gang Exploiting Parcel Service Inquiry
Viral Video Sparks Inquiry into Hospital Billing Controversy
Justice Oka Criticizes Illegal Banners and Judicial Infrastructure Hurdles
Judicial Commission Submits Report on Bhubaneswar Custodial Torture Case