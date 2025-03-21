Punjab Political Turmoil: Call for High Court Judge Inquiry into Police Thrashing Incident

In a significant political move, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded an inquiry led by a sitting or retired high court judge into the alleged assault on an Army Colonel and his son by state police.

The incident, which involved 12 police officials allegedly thrashing Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son over a parking dispute, has sparked outrage. Bajwa, ahead of the Punjab Assembly's budget session, stressed the need for accountability, stating that erring officials should be arrested and dismissed.

The Colonel's family, dissatisfied with the ongoing executive magistrate-led probe, met the Punjab Governor, seeking a CBI investigation. In response, the state suspended the 12 police officials involved and launched departmental inquiries.

