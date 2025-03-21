Left Menu

Punjab Political Turmoil: Call for High Court Judge Inquiry into Police Thrashing Incident

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded a judicial inquiry into an incident where an Army Colonel and his son were allegedly assaulted by state police. Bajwa criticized the state's handling, while the victim's family has sought a CBI probe, rejecting the state-appointed executive magistrate’s investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:02 IST
Punjab Political Turmoil: Call for High Court Judge Inquiry into Police Thrashing Incident
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded an inquiry led by a sitting or retired high court judge into the alleged assault on an Army Colonel and his son by state police.

The incident, which involved 12 police officials allegedly thrashing Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son over a parking dispute, has sparked outrage. Bajwa, ahead of the Punjab Assembly's budget session, stressed the need for accountability, stating that erring officials should be arrested and dismissed.

The Colonel's family, dissatisfied with the ongoing executive magistrate-led probe, met the Punjab Governor, seeking a CBI investigation. In response, the state suspended the 12 police officials involved and launched departmental inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025