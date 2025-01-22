Global Markets Surge Amid New Policies and Robust Earnings

Global stocks saw an upswing on Wednesday, spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's new policy announcements and better-than-expected corporate earnings, which bolstered investor confidence. However, ongoing tariff uncertainties kept the U.S. dollar close to a two-week low.

Netflix shares experienced a significant boost, surging nearly 15% in pre-market trading following the streaming giant's unprecedented subscriber growth in the previous quarter. This growth allowed Netflix to raise service plan prices in several countries. Additionally, Trump revealed late Tuesday a joint venture involving OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, collectively planning to invest up to $500 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure. This news saw SoftBank shares jumping 11% in Tokyo and Oracle shares rising more than 8% in pre-market trading.

Despite potential U.S. import tariffs lingering in the background, there was relief among investors as Trump's initial focus seemed domestic. European markets displayed resilience, with the pan-continental STOXX 600 index climbing 0.7% to reach a record intraday high. Conversely, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield remained steady, reflecting a robust economy with limited expectations for major Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

