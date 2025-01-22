Left Menu

NDFC Seeks Walnut Tax Reforms Amidst Rising Market Demand

The Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India (NDFC) urges the government to revise walnut import duty, lower GST to 5%, and consider a production-linked incentive system in pre-budget proposals. With domestic production lagging and reliance on imports, the council aims to support farmers and improve affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:20 IST
NDFC Seeks Walnut Tax Reforms Amidst Rising Market Demand
  • Country:
  • India

The Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India (NDFC) has called on the government to overhaul walnut import taxation, proposing a per-kilogram duty rate to replace the current percentage-based system. This adjustment is part of NDFC's pre-budget suggestions, which also include lowering the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on dry fruits to 5%.

According to NDFC, India's dry fruits market is anticipated to reach USD 12 billion by 2029, with demand growing at an 18% compound annual growth rate. Despite this, local production, especially of walnuts, is insufficient, with over 90% sourced from Kashmir.

To bolster domestic output, NDFC recommends increased subsidies and the implementation of a production-linked scheme for small and medium-scale operators. Coupled with strategic partnerships for technology transfer, these measures aim to reduce India's reliance on imports from countries like Chile and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025