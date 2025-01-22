NDFC Seeks Walnut Tax Reforms Amidst Rising Market Demand
The Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India (NDFC) has called on the government to overhaul walnut import taxation, proposing a per-kilogram duty rate to replace the current percentage-based system. This adjustment is part of NDFC's pre-budget suggestions, which also include lowering the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on dry fruits to 5%.
According to NDFC, India's dry fruits market is anticipated to reach USD 12 billion by 2029, with demand growing at an 18% compound annual growth rate. Despite this, local production, especially of walnuts, is insufficient, with over 90% sourced from Kashmir.
To bolster domestic output, NDFC recommends increased subsidies and the implementation of a production-linked scheme for small and medium-scale operators. Coupled with strategic partnerships for technology transfer, these measures aim to reduce India's reliance on imports from countries like Chile and the USA.
