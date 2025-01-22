Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Dives into the Sacred: Eyes Set on 2031 Ardha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, convened its latest meeting at the sacred grounds of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday. They also participated in a holy dip at the confluence of rivers, Triveni Sangam, reaffirming their spiritual commitment.

Deputy CM Maurya, flanked by fellow Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and other ministers, announced the government's proactive preparations for the 2031 Ardha Kumbh. 'Significant decisions were made here, marking the start of our plans for 2031,' Maurya remarked, capturing the essence of the spiritual and strategic gathering.

The session was not without political sparks, as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the practice of holding political meetings at holy sites. Dismissing the critique, Maurya urged Yadav to adopt a broader perspective. The meeting attracted all 54 members of the cabinet, aiming to push forward major state initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)