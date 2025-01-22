Left Menu

Sachetisation: Expanding Access to Mutual Funds for All

Sebi has introduced a consultation paper proposing 'sachetisation' of mutual funds. This initiative aims at increasing access to mutual funds for low-income groups through small ticket SIPs of Rs 250. Sebi intends to expand financial inclusion and provide incentives to distributors, expecting AMCs to achieve break-even within two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to democratize mutual fund investments, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled a consultation paper on 'sachetisation.' The proposal suggests launching small ticket systematic investment plans (SIPs) worth Rs 250 to promote financial inclusion among low-income groups.

The small ticket SIPs allow investors to join any scheme except debt, sectoral, thematic, small-cap, and mid-cap schemes under the equity category. Sebi believes that sachetisation will empower underserved communities, enhancing the industry's reach and paving the way for greater economic inclusion.

The regulatory body proposes restricting payment modes to NACH and UPI autopay, while incentivizing distributors with a Rs 500 reward for managing small ticket SIPs. The public has an opportunity to comment on these proposals until February 6, with Sebi aiming for AMCs to reach break-even within two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025