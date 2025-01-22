Shelters Spring Up in Ciudad Juarez Amid Deportation Fears

In Ciudad Juarez, Mexican officials have commenced the construction of expansive tent shelters to brace for a possible surge in deportations of Mexicans under U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

These shelters, capable of housing thousands, are a part of a widespread strategy across nine Mexican border cities. Officials will offer food, temporary housing, and assistance with identity documents to incoming deportees.

However, as Mexico anticipates economic slowdowns, concerns about its ability to handle such an influx are growing. The end of significant U.S. programs complicates the situation, heightening fears of overwhelming border cities.

