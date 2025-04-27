Left Menu

PVR INOX's Expansive Vision: Bringing Affordable Luxury Cinema to India's Heartland

PVR INOX is expanding its reach beyond major cities in India through its franchise owned company operated model, offering affordable luxury cinema while bolstering local film production and content creation. By leveraging this model, the company aims to provide economic benefits to local filmmakers and enhance cinema infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:31 IST
PVR INOX's Expansive Vision: Bringing Affordable Luxury Cinema to India's Heartland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PVR INOX is set to revolutionize cinema exhibition in India by expanding into Tier II and Tier III cities with its franchise owned company operated (FOCO) model, according to CEO Pramod Arora. This move aims to bring affordable luxury cinema experiences to regions beyond the metros.

The FOCO model enables PVR INOX to oversee the design, development, and daily operations of cinema properties, which are owned by investors. By adopting this model, the company reduces execution time by 50%, ensuring a swift rollout of new screens across the country.

PVR INOX's expansion plan highlights a significant focus on experiential cinema, aiding local filmmakers and enhancing content showcasing. With 92% of the industry's content being national or regional, the development of cinema infrastructure is crucial for economic benefits, said Arora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025