PVR INOX's Expansive Vision: Bringing Affordable Luxury Cinema to India's Heartland

PVR INOX is set to revolutionize cinema exhibition in India by expanding into Tier II and Tier III cities with its franchise owned company operated (FOCO) model, according to CEO Pramod Arora. This move aims to bring affordable luxury cinema experiences to regions beyond the metros.

The FOCO model enables PVR INOX to oversee the design, development, and daily operations of cinema properties, which are owned by investors. By adopting this model, the company reduces execution time by 50%, ensuring a swift rollout of new screens across the country.

PVR INOX's expansion plan highlights a significant focus on experiential cinema, aiding local filmmakers and enhancing content showcasing. With 92% of the industry's content being national or regional, the development of cinema infrastructure is crucial for economic benefits, said Arora.

