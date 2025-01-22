Haryana's Solar Push: Over 290 Government Buildings to Get Rooftop Solar Plants

Haryana takes a significant step towards sustainable energy as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini greenlights a Rs 36 crore project to install rooftop solar power plants on 290 government buildings. The initiative, approved during a meeting with the High-Powered Purchase Committees, aims to accelerate the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which provides affordable electricity through solar panels.

The ambitious scheme promises a subsidy of Rs 60,000 from the central government and Rs 50,000 from the state government, encouraging residents to take full advantage. Meanwhile, a comprehensive plan for disposing of legacy waste at Gurugram's Bandhwari landfill site was also approved, with strict directives for timely execution. Fines will be imposed on agencies failing to meet the waste disposal deadline.

Infrastructure projects were another focal point, as quality assurance was emphasized for sewer cleaning and school sports facilities. With an overall approval of contracts and purchases worth Rs 804 crore, the meeting underscored the state's commitment to development and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)