Rajnath Singh Paves Path for Girls in Sainik Schools: A Boost to Women's Armed Forces Participation

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced the opening of Sainik Schools for girls, aiming to encourage female participation in the Armed Forces. Singh emphasized the role of these schools in nurturing future leaders and ensuring a diverse military, while highlighting the importance of preparing for the so-called 'Beta Generation.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:09 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/Rajnath Singh X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at boosting female participation in the Armed Forces, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced the opening of Sainik Schools to girls. Speaking at the inauguration of the Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Sainik School in Kerala's Alappuzha, Singh expressed his confidence in increased participation from girls, emphasizing the necessity of having them in these prestigious institutions.

Singh highlighted the indispensable role of Sainik Schools in child development and argued that excluding half of the population, namely girls, would be unfair. He stated, 'Women are now taking permanent commissions in the armed forces, and this decision lays a solid foundation for their substantial involvement in the military.' He also underscored the legacy of Sainik Schools, noting that their esteemed reputation was built over decades.

Further, Singh revealed plans to expand the reach of Sainik Schools across every region and district in India, thereby widening the pool of trained students for the Armed Forces. He remarked on the potential of the so-called 'Beta Generation' born post-2025, who are expected to be adept at learning new technologies, foreseeing them as future leaders contributing to India's development by 2047 and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

