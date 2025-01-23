Global Stocks Surge on AI Investment Boom

Global stock markets rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by a remarkable surge in technology stocks. This surge came in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a monumental $500 billion investment plan for AI infrastructure, involving a joint venture with OpenAI, Japan's SoftBank, and Oracle.

Shares of SoftBank skyrocketed by 10.6% in Tokyo, while Oracle marked a notable 7.6% gain on Wall Street. This enthusiasm lifted the tech-centric Nasdaq by 1.3%, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also experiencing rises of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

Despite concerns about increased U.S. tariffs, European shares experienced widespread gains. This came as investors were reassured by the delayed tariffs, fostering a sigh of relief across the continent. In commodities, a dip in oil prices contrasted with a secure rise in gold, reflecting ongoing uncertainty regarding Trump's policy direction.

