Global Stocks Surge on AI Investment Boom

Global stock markets rose sharply following news of a $500 billion AI investment announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Technology stocks, especially SoftBank and Oracle, saw significant gains. The AI push has sparked investor confidence, despite uncertainties over U.S. tariffs on European and Chinese imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by a remarkable surge in technology stocks. This surge came in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a monumental $500 billion investment plan for AI infrastructure, involving a joint venture with OpenAI, Japan's SoftBank, and Oracle.

Shares of SoftBank skyrocketed by 10.6% in Tokyo, while Oracle marked a notable 7.6% gain on Wall Street. This enthusiasm lifted the tech-centric Nasdaq by 1.3%, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also experiencing rises of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

Despite concerns about increased U.S. tariffs, European shares experienced widespread gains. This came as investors were reassured by the delayed tariffs, fostering a sigh of relief across the continent. In commodities, a dip in oil prices contrasted with a secure rise in gold, reflecting ongoing uncertainty regarding Trump's policy direction.

