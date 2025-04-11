Left Menu

Global Markets Rocked by Trump Tariffs and Uncertainty

The global financial markets are reeling from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, particularly his trade war with China, which has heightened fears of a global recession. As countries grapple with the new trade order, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remains optimistic about future negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:47 IST
Global Markets Rocked by Trump Tariffs and Uncertainty
tariffs

Global financial markets continue to be shaken by President Donald Trump's tariffs, which have intensified fears of a global recession. Investors were briefly hopeful as Trump paused duties for some countries, but the escalating trade war with China quickly reignited concerns.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated in a cabinet meeting that over 75 countries are eager to engage in trade negotiations. Despite the market volatility, Bessent and Trump remain hopeful about a possible deal with China, the world's second-largest economy.

Asian stock markets largely mirrored the downturn on Wall Street, with significant declines in Japan and Australia. In the U.S., a steep sell-off in Treasuries continued, reflecting ongoing market uncertainty. While the EU announced a pause on counter-tariffs, the financial repercussions of U.S. measures pose a threat to the European economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025