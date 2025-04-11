Global Markets Rocked by Trump Tariffs and Uncertainty

Global financial markets continue to be shaken by President Donald Trump's tariffs, which have intensified fears of a global recession. Investors were briefly hopeful as Trump paused duties for some countries, but the escalating trade war with China quickly reignited concerns.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated in a cabinet meeting that over 75 countries are eager to engage in trade negotiations. Despite the market volatility, Bessent and Trump remain hopeful about a possible deal with China, the world's second-largest economy.

Asian stock markets largely mirrored the downturn on Wall Street, with significant declines in Japan and Australia. In the U.S., a steep sell-off in Treasuries continued, reflecting ongoing market uncertainty. While the EU announced a pause on counter-tariffs, the financial repercussions of U.S. measures pose a threat to the European economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)