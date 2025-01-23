Gang Clash Erupts in Mokama: Former MLA's Involvement Suspected

In a startling development, a shooting incident erupted in Nauranga village within Mokama, drawing the attention of law enforcement. Patna Rural Superintendent of Police Vikram Sihag confirmed that the altercation involved two gangs, and one is reportedly aligned with former Mokama MLA Anant Singh.

Superintendent Sihag detailed the events stating, "A call alerted us to the sound of firing between gangs in the area under Pachmala Police Station jurisdiction. Our team responded swiftly, but the perpetrators fled the scene. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported, but a Forensic Science Laboratory team is actively investigating."

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over locking a house in a nearby village. Initial findings revealed 15 rounds were fired, yet only three shell casings were recovered. Assistant Superintendent Rakesh Kumar corroborated these details, revealing ongoing efforts to identify those involved. Former MLA Anant Singh, known for his political influence, was named by villagers as a participant along with his supporters.

