Left Menu

Gang Clash Erupts in Mokama: Former MLA's Involvement Suspected

A shooting incident involving two gangs in Mokama is under investigation, with suspicion around former MLA Anant Singh's involvement. No injuries reported yet, but police have recovered shell casings. The clash stemmed from a dispute over locking a house. Anant Singh is currently serving a prison sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:56 IST
Gang Clash Erupts in Mokama: Former MLA's Involvement Suspected
Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, a shooting incident erupted in Nauranga village within Mokama, drawing the attention of law enforcement. Patna Rural Superintendent of Police Vikram Sihag confirmed that the altercation involved two gangs, and one is reportedly aligned with former Mokama MLA Anant Singh.

Superintendent Sihag detailed the events stating, "A call alerted us to the sound of firing between gangs in the area under Pachmala Police Station jurisdiction. Our team responded swiftly, but the perpetrators fled the scene. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported, but a Forensic Science Laboratory team is actively investigating."

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over locking a house in a nearby village. Initial findings revealed 15 rounds were fired, yet only three shell casings were recovered. Assistant Superintendent Rakesh Kumar corroborated these details, revealing ongoing efforts to identify those involved. Former MLA Anant Singh, known for his political influence, was named by villagers as a participant along with his supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025