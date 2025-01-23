Left Menu

India Celebrates Netaji's Legacy on Parakram Diwas

India commemorates the 128th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with a grand Parakram Diwas event in Cuttack. The celebration includes tributes, exhibitions, and cultural performances honoring Netaji's enduring impact on India's freedom struggle and his vision for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary, describing his contributions to India's freedom movement as unparalleled. Commemorating the occasion, now officially recognized by the government as Parakram Diwas, Modi highlighted Bose's legacy of courage and vision that continues to guide India.

The celebrations reverberated across India, with Home Minister Amit Shah and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi joining in to honor Bose's pivotal role in the nation's history. Shah reflected on Netaji's indomitable spirit, while Gandhi called Bose an immortal son of Mother India, noting his advocacy for social justice and inclusion.

To honor Netaji's memory, this year's grand Parakram Diwas event will take place from January 23 to 25, 2025, at Barabati Fort in Cuttack, his birthplace. Activities include a video message from the Prime Minister, exhibitions, workshops, cultural performances, and screenings of films on Netaji's life, celebrating his enduring influence on Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

