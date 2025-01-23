India Celebrates Netaji's Legacy on Parakram Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary, describing his contributions to India's freedom movement as unparalleled. Commemorating the occasion, now officially recognized by the government as Parakram Diwas, Modi highlighted Bose's legacy of courage and vision that continues to guide India.

The celebrations reverberated across India, with Home Minister Amit Shah and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi joining in to honor Bose's pivotal role in the nation's history. Shah reflected on Netaji's indomitable spirit, while Gandhi called Bose an immortal son of Mother India, noting his advocacy for social justice and inclusion.

To honor Netaji's memory, this year's grand Parakram Diwas event will take place from January 23 to 25, 2025, at Barabati Fort in Cuttack, his birthplace. Activities include a video message from the Prime Minister, exhibitions, workshops, cultural performances, and screenings of films on Netaji's life, celebrating his enduring influence on Indian society.

