Security Forces Deal Decisive Blow to Maoist Insurgency in Chhattisgarh
In a significant operation, security forces reclaimed a Maoist camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after guerrillas fled. This joint action, involving CoBRA units, marks a critical step in eliminating insurgent infrastructures. Chhattisgarh's leadership emphasizes their commitment to eradicating Naxalism, following the recovery of 16 Naxal bodies and weapons.
In a major tactical triumph, security personnel have successfully seized control of a Maoist training camp located at the heart of PLGA Battalion No. 01 in Bhattiguda's dense forest, Bijapur district. The militants abandoned the camp amid the army's strategic search operation.
Executed jointly by CoBRA units 201, 204, and 210, the operation led to the dismantling of a Naxal martyr memorial and the destruction of resources including training structures, trenches, and permanent barracks. It's considered a significant blow to Maoist operations.
Chhattisgarh officials celebrate the dismantling of Maoist infrastructure as a victory in their ongoing campaign against Naxalism, underscored by a recent operation recovering 16 Naxal bodies and weaponry. Recognizing the achievement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation as a serious setback to Maoist insurgency, voicing strong governmental resolve.
