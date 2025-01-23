President Vladimir Putin is expressing increased concern over the distortions in Russia's wartime economy. Information from five sources close to the situation reveals a shifting perspective among the Russian elite, fueled by domestic labor shortages and rising interest rates, both posing challenges to the nation’s economic health amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Despite robust growth supported by oil, gas, and mineral exports, the internal market is feeling the pinch, exacerbated by Western-imposed sanctions. This economic strain has led some Kremlin insiders to advocate for diplomatic resolutions, coinciding with former President Donald Trump's push for negotiations, indicating a complex geopolitical environment with significant economic implications.

Official channels confirm that no substantial proposals for peace talks have emerged so far. Still, Putin acknowledges the economic pressures and supports balanced fiscal measures to stabilize the Russian market. His economic advisers face the dual task of maintaining military expenditure while addressing inflationary pressures and ensuring sustainable growth amid potential stagflation risks.

